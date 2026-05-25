Elaborate Russian Desk Set Signs Off At Top For World Auction Gallery - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Russian silver dominated the top highlights in World Auction Gallery’s Important Premier Fine Art & Antiques Auction on May 20. The 299-lot sale was topped by a five-piece antique Russian silver and marble desk set, made circa 1880s by Ovchinnikov (Russian, 1830-1888). The set included a large, 35-pound platform inkwell and pen holder, an oblong tray, blotter and a pair of candlesticks. An engraving on the platform’s silver indicated it was presented between friends in Germany in 1901. From a Fifth Avenue apartment in New York City, the set was won at $19,500, including buyer’s premium. Other Russian highlights and more will be included in an upcoming issue.