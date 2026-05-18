Inuit Ox Figure Carves Out The Win At Thomaston Place - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

THOMASTON, MAINE — In the catalog description for Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ North American Collection sale, the firm wrote: “From border to border and coast to coast, all the sweep and majesty of the North American continent arrive at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries.” The auction house’s 439-lot sale on May 15 included antique, vintage and contemporary Indigenous items, as well as other North American-related selections. One of two lots to lead the day at $3,750, with premium, against an $800-$1,000 estimate was a carved gray stone musk ox with an applied white brow and horns. The 9½-inch-tall figure was signed “Inuktitut” to the underside of one of its feet and had a Canada Eskimo Art label. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.