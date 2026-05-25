Halston Gown Wraps Up At Augusta Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — A circa 1972 Halston silk jersey evening gown was the top lot in Augusta Auctions’ May 20 Modes For May sale when it attained $9,062, including buyer’s premium. The cream silk jersey maxi gown had a high halter neckline and an open back with long ties wrapping around the bodice. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.