Halston Gown Wraps Up At Augusta Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fairchilds Fine Art - Premier 40-Year Art Auction Archive Library Accepting highest offers Due by April 30, 2026 [email protected] Napa Valley (Local Pickup Only) Gain access to an unparalleled reference […]
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
1 event,Fairchilds Fine Art – Premier 40-Year Art Auction Archive Library
3 events,Freeman’s – American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts
April 28 | Philadelphia freemansauction.com freemans Lynda Cain | 267.414.1237 [email protected] Ben Fisher | 312.447.3270 [email protected] Andrew Taggart | 267.414.1225 [email protected] FREEMAN'S AMERICA’S AUCTION HOUSE SINCE 1805Doyle – Prints + Multiples Auction
Tuesday, April 28 Auction in New York 175 E 87th St, 10128, NY doyle.com doyle Childe Hassam Virginia and a New York Winter Window Estimate $10,000-15,000 James Abbott McNeill Whistler […]
6 events,Eldred’s – Multiples + Works On Paper
APRIL 14 I 9:30AM Wednesday, April 29 I 9:30am I Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds AFTER WINSLOW HOMER MARSDEN HARTLEY LYONEL FEININGER THOMAS HART BENTON ALEXANDER CALDER ONLINE-ONLY AUCTIONS WITH LIVE […]NYE & Co. – Property from the Collection of Mary Frances and John H. Wood
Montclair, New Jersey I April 29th at 10am. nye_mary_and_john_wood_collection Visit Preview Pre-bid Apr 15 - Apr 29 Online Preview and Pre-Bid at nyeandcompany, invaluable, liveacutioneers, bidsquare and drouot Apr 20 […]NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
April 29th - May 1st, 2026 Including Property from the Collection of William and Meryl Russell 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye_chic_antique NYE & Co AUCTIONEERS APPRAISERS ANTIQUES Bronze […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art, Art Glass & Decoration
Wednesday April 29, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner AUCTIONEERS / GEMOLOGISTS / APPRAISALS Important Collection of Fine Art Glass. To include L. […]Stair Galleries – The Collection of Charlotte Moss & The Fine Sale
April 29th & 30th Hudson, NY stairgalleries.com stair The Collection of Charlotte Moss, New York Wednesday, April 29 The Fine Sale Thursday, April 30 Pair of French Louis Lenhendrick Silver […]
9 events,Shannon’s – Fine Art Auction
Thursday, April 30, 2026, 6PM ET www.shannons.com shannon PREVIEW, REGISTER AND BID ON www.shannons.com. (203) 877-1711 [email protected] PREVIEW IN-PERSON MON - FRI, April 20 - 29 (11AM-6PM) SAT, April 25 […]Eldred’s – Japanese Prints + Paintings
Thursday, April 30 I 9:30am I Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds LILLIAN MAY MILLER HAND-PAINTED SCREEN PIETER IRWIN BROWN AFTER SHUGETSU TOKAN KAWASE HASUI ONLINE-ONLY AUCTIONS WITH LIVE INTERNET, PHONE+ ABSENTEE […]Heritage Auctions – Early 20th Century & Modern Design
April 30 & May 1 heritage EARLY 20th CENTURY DESIGN Signature® Auction | April 30 HA.COM/8246 MODERN DESIGN Signature® Auction | May 1 HA.COM/8247 Rene Lalique Quatre Guirlandes de Roses […]5th Avenue Auctions – Spring Antiques & Jewelry Auction
Selling Unreserved On LiveAuctioneers April 30th 2026 at 2pm edt www.5thavenueNY.com 421 West Ave. Bldg. 3, Stamford, CT 06902 fifth_avenue_full fifth_avenue_half Preview Available Now at Our Stamford, CT Location Part […]SJD Auctions – Online Auction
Thurs, April 30TH at 7:30PM 35 Mechanic St, Amenia, NY 12501 sjd-auctions.liveauctioneers.com sjd Featuring: Tony Abeyta Signed Art, Beaver Manitou Totem by Kevin & Shawn Gadomski, Coins, Sterling Silver, Gold […]Sanford L Smith – 66th Annual New York ABAA International Antiquarian Book Fair
April 30 - May 3 Park Avenue Armory nybookfair.com sanford_smith “Marquee event for bibliophiles and collectors” - The Wall Street Journal Explore rare books, manuscripts, maps, photography, ephemera, and more […]
7 events,Connecticut River Book Auction
MAY 1st, 2026 at 6pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on MAY 1st, 2026 at the South Congregational […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY May 1 & 15 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest L-S; Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart […]Amelia Jeffers – May Great Estates Auction at The Barn
amelia_jeffers The Lifetime Collection of the late Nancy Goff, Alliance, Ohio MAY 1 & 2 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 One of the finest collections we have ever […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Fabulous Scarsdale Mansion
Fri & Sat May 1 & 2 10 - 4 8 Cooper Rd, Scarsdale, N.Y. Walk into the height of luxury. 60” rd custom inlaid marble table, Schoenbeck chandelier, Schimmel […]
13 events,Stevens Auction Company – The Grand Spring Auction
May 2nd, 10am cst Online & In Person 129 E. Commerce Street, Aberdeen, MS StevensAuction.com Whitfield Holmes House & Harrison Phelan House Lot 68: Large English Gentleman Portrait, Oil on […]Roland Auctions – May Estates Sale
Saturday May 30 at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland Preview: Thursday, May 28th & Friday, May 29th Warn - 6pm 212-260-2000 www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, […]Nadeau’s – Antique & Custom Furnishings, Fine Are, & Decor Auction
Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 10am 25 Meadow Rd., Windsor, CT 06095 NadeausAuction.com nadeau Featuring Items from the John D. Rockefeller III Estate Preview Times: Thursday, April 23, 2—6:30pm | […]Roland Auctions – May Estates Sale
Sat. May 2nd at 10am www.rolandauctions.com 150 School St, Glen Cove, NY 11542 roland Previews: Thursday, April 30 & Friday, May1 10am-6pm Featuring more from the Estates of Oleg Cassini, […]The Manhattan Rare Book & Fine Press Fair
May 2 9am-5pm The Church of St Vincent Ferrer 869 Lexington Avenue Across the street from the Park Avenue Armory With support from: AbeBooks.com $10 Admission with this Ad www.RareBooksLA.com […]Rockport Art Association & Museum – Annual Art Auction
Saturday, May 2, 2026 - 2:00 PM (ET) rockportartassn.org/auction 12 Main Street, Rockport, MA 01966 rockport rockport Featuring Works by Historic American Artists - Highlighting Cape Ann School Emile Gruppe […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – The Robert Helsley Collection of Christmas Collectibles & Ephemera
Saturday, May 2nd at l0am 1919 Greenspring Drive Timonium, Maryland 21093 bid.opferauction.com opfer Philadelphia Portrait California Painting, signed Leo Jensen Watercolor Painting "The Saint" bust of Author Monumental Native American […]Mid Atlantic Antique & Garden Festival
MAY 2-3, 2026 Saturday 10-5 • Sunday 10-4 Aix la Chapelle Farm 19130 Jerusalem Rd, Poolesville, MD 20837 Rain or Shine Over 60 nationally renowned dealers showcasing: antiques, folk art, […]Step Inside Connecticut History Colonial Home Tours
Exclusive One-Day-Only Colonial Home Tours I Spring 2026 May 2 - Old Lyme histoury.org histoury_home_tours Celebrate America's 250th birthday with Histoury's rare guided tours of Connecticut colonial home interiors, including […]D.C. Big Flea Antiques Event
May 2-3 Dock5/Union Market 1309 5th St. NE Washington, DC Sat. 9-6/Sun. 11-4 757.430-4735 thebigfleamarket.com dc_big_flea
7 events,Step Inside Connecticut History Colonial Home Tours
Exclusive One-Day-Only Colonial Home Tours I Spring 2026 May 3 - Westport histoury.org histoury_home_tours Celebrate America's 250th birthday with Histoury's rare guided tours of Connecticut colonial home interiors, including access […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkAlameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Steenburgh Auctioneers – May Antique Auction On The Field
Sunday May 3, 2026 @ 10 AM 2695 Mt. Moosilauke Hwy. East Haverhill, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh Antiques, Folk Art, Accessories, Gold and Silver We are pleased to present at public […]
1 event,Auction Barn – May Auction
MONDAY MAY 4 @ 6 PM 99 Railroad Street, New Milford, CT www.auctionbarnct.com auction_barn PREVIEWS: Friday, May 1 noon-4 pm• Saturday, May 2 from 11am-4pm Sunday, May 3 noon-4pm • […]
3 events,Doyle – Property From A Prominent Maryland Collection
Tuesday May 5, 10am Auction in New York 175 E 87th St, 10128, NY doyle.com doyle EXHIBITION IN NEW YORK May 2-4, Noon-5 PM DOYLE NEW YORK 175 East 87th […]Schwenke Auctioneers – May Fine Estates Auction
Tuesday, May 5th at 4:00pm ET 50 Main Street North Woodbury, CT 06798 www.woodburyauction.com schwenke Our May 5th Fine Estates Auction - the "Cinco de Mayo" sale - comprises over […]-
Thursday, May 14th, 11AM EST www.nyshowplace.com 36-01 35th St, Astoria, NY showplace Yayoi Kusama "Infinity Nets" Mixed Media, 1995, Lot 100 Henri Martin "L'Eglise de Labastide-du-Vert" Oil, Lot 50 Le […]
6 events,Sandwich Auction – Discovery Auction
May 6 9:30am sandwichauction.com sandwich Online Only with Live Internet, Phone, and Absentee Bidding CAUCASIAN RUG MEIJI PERIOO BRONZE ANTIQUE WINDSOR CHAIRS PLUS PAINTNGS, SILVER, SPORTING ART AND MORE 508-385-3116 […]Hayloft Auctions – Online Auction
Online Bidding Ends On May 11th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONS Antiques Bought And Sold, Powered by Doyle hayloftNew England Auctions – May Americana
Wednesday May 6th, 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_englandGrogan & Co. – Jewelry And Silver Live Auction
May 6 groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan Jewelry And Silver Live Auction • May 6 Antique 5.75 cts. Unmounted Diamond, $40,000-60,000 • Cartier Art Deco Platinum, Sapphire, and […]Gurley – Antique Flea Market
Gurley - Antique Flea Market Sundays • 10 am to 2pm MAY 6, 2026 Dover Elks Lodge ~ 282 Durham Road Rt. 108 Dover, NH 03820 gurley_antique_shows Exit 7 off […]Kingston – Mother’s Day Jewelry And Art Auction
May 6th at 6pm 3704 Kennett Pike, Suite 450, Greenville, DE 19807 www.kingstonauctionhouse.com kingston Preview begins April 28th, 29th, 30th, and May 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th Online bidding at […]
6 events,Artifacts2Go – Two Day Online Auction
Artifacts2Go - Two Day Online Auction Closing May 17 & 18 at 8pm www.ArtifactsLl.com artifacts Lifetime Time Collection of Doo Wop Singer Dominic D'Elia. Featuring Antique to Vintage Subways and […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
Atlanta Expo Centers Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths 2026 Shows JAN 8-11 FEB 12-15 MAR 12-15 APR 9-12 MAY 7-10 JUN 11-14 Show Hours Thurs. 10am – 5pm Fri. & […]Eldred’s – Modern Art + Design Auction
May 7 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com Eldreds Clockwise from top right: Tiffany Studios “Nautilus” lamp, Frank Stella “Aiolio”, David Hostetler “Dancing Lady”, Mona Dukess (detail), Eames lounge chair, Tony Jojola […]New England Auctions – Historical, Medals Rare Books & Medical
Thursday May 7th, 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_englandBodnar’s Auction Sales – Track to Tee! Horse Racing & Antique Golf Masters Collection!
MAY 7, 2026! — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar This sale will feature a single-owner collection of Horse Racing collectibles. The sale features Autographs, Jerseys, Race-used items, Art, Memorabilia […]
5 events,Doyle – The Rabb Goldberg Collection
Friday May 8, 11am 290 Dartmouth Street Boston, MA 02116 doyle.com doyle Alexander Calder, Butterfly Estimate $40,000-60,000 David Hockney Panama Hat With Bow Tie On A Chair Estimate $15,000-25,000 Pressed […]New Hampshire Auctions And Appraisals – Spring Fine Art And Collectibles Auction
8 MAY AT 10:00 AM www.nhauctionsandappraisals.com 41B Main Street, Goffstown, NH 03045 new_hampshire Preview 7 May and by appointment On-line, Absentee, and Phone Bid Only Clipper Ship by Claude Payzant […]
6 events,Kaminski – Boston Gentleman’s Collection
May 9th, Saturday at 11:00 AM Kaminski Gallery 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 www.kaminskiauctions.com kaminski In house preview at 129 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA, Wednesday-Saturday, i0am-5pm each day. All […]Sandwich Glass Museum – What’s Your Glass?
Bring your glass treasures, sit down with scholars, find out what you have! Saturday, May 9, 2026 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Sandwich Glass Museum & Historical Society 129 Main […]Michael’s Auctions – The Early “Sand” Farmstead Auction
Sat, May 9th @ 9:30am Schoharie, NY 518-231-3430 michaels Preview Day of Sale @ 8am Until Start of Sale Located @ the Quality Inn & Suites just off of 1-88, […]
5 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkClarke – May Madness Auction
MAY 10, 2026 at 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | Absentee or Telephone bids are welcome! In house Previews […]
4 events,Hayloft Auctions – Online AuctionArtifacts2Go – Two Day Online AuctionKensington Estate Auctions – Estate Fine Art & Antique On-Line Auction
Monday, 11 May 2026 7:00pm EST kensingtonestateauctions.com kensington World View - World Wide Registration & bidding through: www.liveauctioneers.com or www.invaluable.com Left & phone bids accepted. *Note: In-house shipping available on […]Flannery’s – Multi-Estate & Antiques Auction
MONDAY, MAY 11th, 2026 AT 4PM www.flannerysestateservices.com 26 Recreation Park Rd, Pine Bush, NY flannery AUCTION & ESTATE SERVICES Bid Online or In Person at The Auction House! MONDAY, MAY […]
6 events,Dealer’s Choice Antiques Shows at Brimfield 2026
Opens Tuesday at 11 A.M. Experienced Brimfield Antiques Show Management for over 40 Years Call For Dealer Space (508) 347-3929 • Admission $5.00 Food • Table Rentals • Rain or […]The Decorative Fair
The Decorative Fair 12-17 May 2026 Battersea Park, London Antiques, Design and Art For Interior Decoration decorativefair.comCollins Apple Barn Antique Shows
Daybreak, May 12-17 Brimfield, MA www.collinsapplebarn.com collins_apple_barn Promoting Quality Dealers Prime Space Available Plus On-Site Deli/Bake Shop Serving the Best Breakfast & Lunch in Brimfield Dealer Information: Collins Apple Barn, […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield Meadows
May 12-17 40 Palmer Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN THE MOUTAINS TRAVELING SHOW […]Morphy Auctions – 250th Anniversary Of The Revolutionary War
MAY 12, 13 & 14, 2026 2000 N. Reading Road Denver, Pa 17517 morphyauctions.com morphy Important First Ever Produced Dwm 1900 Swiss Luger Semi-automatic Pistol, Serial Number 1 A Francolini […]
13 events,Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor
Wednesday May 13, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Igor Mitaraj, Polish (1944-2014), 1980 Bronze Sculpture, "Stella" Kodner Galleries 45 S. Federal Highway, […]Doyle – Old Masters Paintings & English & Continental Silver
Wednesday, May 13 10:00am EST Auction in New York 175 E 87th St, 10128, NY doyle.com doyle Antonio Balestra The Centaur Chiron Receiving the Infant Achilles Estimate $12,000-25,000 The Walpole […]N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield May 13-17, July 8-12 & Sept. 2-6 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA 3 Dealer Pavilions! […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Hertans
May 13-17 Hertan Show Field, 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN […]Litchfield – Fine Art, Antiques & Design
May 13 May 27 | Jewelry & Luxury June 24 | Summer Antiques & Estates Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfieldRobert Mann Gallery – Gold Standards: The Art of the Orotone Exhibition
On view now through May 23, 2026 www.robertmann.com 508 W. 26th Street, Suite 9F, New York, NY 10001 robert_mann_gallery Gold Standards: The Art of the Orotone Drawing from one of […]Edward B. Beattie – Spring Estates Online Auction
ONLINE NOW, sale begins Closing MAY 19 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie Featuring North Shore and Cape Ann Art, Paintings, Posters, Prints and Ephemera as […]Brimfield’s Heart-O-The-Mart 2026
Be at the gates by 8:45am on Wednesday, May 13th 37 Palmer Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfield-hotm.com heart_o_the_mart 2026 Opening Dates May 13 July 15 Sept 9 Where "Heart-O-the-Mart features more […]
12 events,Brimfield Antique Shows – The Original Brimfield All Estate Fresh, in Person, No Reserve Auction!
Thursday, May 14,2026 Auction Starts at 6:00 pm Hertans Field 6 Mill Lane Rd, Brimfield MA 01010 www.brimfieldlive.com brimfield All Sold Fast-Paced with No Reserves! A TRUE AUCTION. Preview All […]DuMouchelles – The May 2026 Auctions
Hosted May 14, 15 & 16 409 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Ml 48226 dumoart.com dumouchelles 18k Gold Clutch Pierre Bittar (B. 1934) A View Of Little Traverse Bay, Harbor Springs […]Clars – May 14th & 15th Auction
May 14th & 15th 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars 02 May Auction Previews May 13th | 1-5 PM PDT May 14th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT May […]
17 events,Douglas – 2 Auctions: Books & Posters
FRIDAY, MAY 15 at 6pm www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Books — 200+ cataloged lots including Limited Edition Club, Folio Society, Heritage Press, Easton & other Presses, […]Clars – Important May Fine Art & Gallery Auction
May 15th 9:30 AM PDT 5644 Telegraph Ave. Oakland, CA 94609 www.clars.com clars 01 May Auction Previews May 13th | 1-5 PM PDT May 14th | 9 AM-5 PM PDT […]35th Annual Scrimshaw & Nautical Antiques Weekend
35th Annual Scrimshaw & Nautical Antiques Weekend Antiques Show – Saturday, May 16,2026 Seminar – Friday, May 15, 2026 Lighthouse Inn, West Dennis, MA Sponsored by Antique Scrimshaw Collectors Association […]Michaan’s Auctions – May Gallery Auction
Friday, May 15th at 10 am www.michaans.com 2701 Monarch Street, Alameda, CA 94501 michaan Previews: Sunday, May 1Oth, 10am - 5pm Thursday, May 14th, noon - 5pm Friday, May 15th, […]Thomaston Place – North American Collection
MAY 15, 11am 51 Atlantic Highway, Thomaston, Maine thomastonauction.com thomaston Preview begins May 11 400+ Lots Antique, Vintage & Contemporary Indigenous Items Baskets | Pottery | Rugs | Knives | […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY May 1 & 15 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest L-S; Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart […]
20 events,The Baum School Of Art – 41st Annual Art Auction
Saturday, May 16th - May 23rd www.baumschool.org baum Preview Artwork In-Person Beginning May 11, 2026 Auction Premiere Party Saturday, May 16, 2026 6:00—9:00pm Tickets: $50 Online Bidding Begins: Saturday, May […]Kaminski – May Estates Auction
May 16th & 17th, Saturday & Sunday at 11:00 AM Kaminski Gallery 117 Elliott St., Beverly, MA 01915 www.kaminskiauctions.com kaminski This will be an incredible two day auction featuring the […]Nathan Liverant And Son Antiques – Spring Fling Sale & Celebration!
Saturday, May 16, 2026 - 12:00 - 5:00 PM 168 South Main Street Colchester, CT 06415 www.liverantantiques.com nathan_liverant_spring_fling Special One Day Sale! Up to 60% Off and BO GO on […]The Bruce – 41st Annual Outdoor Crafts Festival
The Bruce - 41st Annual Outdoor Crafts Festival May 16-17, 2026 10 am to 5 pm Bruce Museum, Greenwich Connecticut BruceMuseum.org bruce_museum_crafts_festival Fine contemporary, handmade crafts, demonstrations, children’s activities, food. […]Kleinfelter’s Auction, Inc. – Spring Antiques Extravaganza Online Sale
Saturday, May 16 at 1pm www.kleinfelters.hibid.com 492 E. Lincoln Ave Myerstown, PA 17067 kleinfelter Preview: Wednesday, May 13, 2026 from l-5pm HIGHLIGHTS: Featuring a Selection of Outstanding Antiques from the […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: MAY 16 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellAmericana Auctions – Excellent May Estates Auction
Saturday May 16 at 11am 380 Winthrop St, Rehoboth MA 02769 www.americana-auction.com americana 508-771-1722 LIVE IN REHOBOTH & ONLINE! via Liveauctioneers.com & Invaluable.com PREVIEW: Early preview Sat. May 9,9am-3pm & […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Weekend Warrior Show
May 16-17 Free Admission Hertan Show Field, 6 Mill Lane Road, Brimfield, MA www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE […]Auctions By Golden – Online Auction
Now Through Saturday, May 16 auctions_by_golden www.liveauctioneers.com Auctions By Golden Golden’s Estate Sales Amanda Golden Migneault MA License No: AU0100108 email: [email protected] (508)558-1366Decoy Boys Network – Antiques, Collectibles & Duck Decoy Show
Sat., May 16, 10am to 2pm Elks Club, 142 Seaside Ave., Westbrook, CT Thomas Reiley Decoy Show Sponsored by the Decoy Boys Network $8 ADMISSION FREE APPRAISALS Decoys | Hunting […]
15 events,Burchard Galleries – Vintage Estate Antiques, MCM, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
Sunday May 17, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ON-LINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 5/15 1-6 p.m., 5/16 […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkWhite’s Auctions – Black & White Auction
May 17th 11am 19 Jackson St., Middleboro, MA Whitesauctions.com whites Previews: Wed. 13th, Thurs. May 14th, Fri. May 15th & Sat. May 16th....l2pm-5pm Sunday May 17th. 9:00am to 11am Start […]
7 events,Artifacts2Go – Two Day Online AuctionRobert Mann Gallery – Gold Standards: The Art of the Orotone ExhibitionEdward B. Beattie – Spring Estates Online AuctionThe Baum School Of Art – 41st Annual Art AuctionEverything But The House – May Auction
May 18th-24th everything_but_the_house MARKETPLACE FOR THE UNCOMMON Discover the pinnacle of 19th-century design in our upcoming auction featuring masterfully carved John Jelliff masterpieces, geometric Eastlake treasures, and iconic Victorian antiques. […]Hudson Valley Auctioneers – Unreserved Spring Multi-Estate Auction
Monday May 18th 5:00 PM 432 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508 www.hudsonvalleyauctioneers.com hudson_valley Previews: Sunday, May 17, l-5pm; Monday, May 18, 2-4:30pm or by appointment after May 8 Featuring the […]Northfield Auctions – Auction! Live! In-Person! No Computer Bidding
Monday, May 18 at 6pm 105 Main Street, Northfield, MA 01360 413-498-0221 northfield AT: NORTHFIELD AUCTIONS, INC. by PAUL GORZOCOSKI III 105 MAIN STREET, NORTHFIELD, MA 01360 MONDAY, MAY 18 […]
5 events,Step Inside Connecticut History Colonial Home Tours
Exclusive One-Day-Only Colonial Home Tours I Spring 2026 May 30 - Avon & Simsbury histoury.org histoury_home_tours Celebrate America's 250th birthday with Histoury's rare guided tours of Connecticut colonial home interiors, […]
9 events,Strawser – Six-Day Antique Auction
May 20, 22 & 23 May 27, 29 & 30 106 E. Dutch Street, Wolcottville, Indiana www.strawserauctions.com strawser ART POTTERY - STAFFORDSHIRE - MAJOLICA - ANTIQUES - GLASS - CERAMICS […]Augusta Auctions – Modes For May: Antique, Couture, and Collectible Fashion & Textiles Online AuctionAugusta Auctions – Modes For May: Antique, Couture, and Collectible Fashion & Textiles Online AuctionAugusta Auctions – Modes For May: Antique, Couture, and Collectible Fashion & Textiles Online Auction
Augusta Auctions - Modes For May: Antique, Couture, and Collectible Fashion & Textiles Online Auction May 20th at 11am est www.augusta-auction.com 33 Gage Street, Bellows Falls, VT augusta Highlights include: […]Lion Heart Autographs – Rare Autograph Letters & Manuscripts Auction
Wednesday, May 20 • 1:00pm lionheartautographs.com lions_heartWorld Auction Gallery – Premier Fine Art & Antiques Auction
WED. MAY 20th, 2026 at 10am est worldauctiongallery.com 228 East Meadow Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554 world_auction_gallery Our Important Premier Fine Art & Antiques Auction is on Wednesday, May 20th, […]Crocker Farm – The Lifetime Southern Ceramics Collection of David and Jongy Ward
May 20-29 www.crockerfarm.com crocker_farm For Over Twenty Years The Nation’s Premier Stoneware & Redware Auction House Incredible Single-Owner Auction May 20-29 at www.crockerfarm.com Phone: (410) 472-2016 e-mail: [email protected] Meticulously assembled […]Heritage Auctions – Faberge: A Gentleman’s Collection Russian Works Of Art Signature Auction
May 20 View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/8268 heritage_russian_works Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com./95276 Signature® Auction May 20 View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/8268 Inquiries: Nick […]
6 events,Cottone Auctions – Fine Art & Antiques
May 21st, 2026 120 Court Street, Geneseo, NY 14454 cottoneauctions.com cottone Featuring the collection of Carl Slone, Buffalo, NY. Harriet Whitney Frishmuth, Allegra Est. $3,ooo-$5,ooo Fine Steuben Art Glass, abont […]
9 events,Heritage Auctions – Fine Silver & Objects of Vertu Signature Auction
May 22 View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/8253 heritage_fine_silver A Tiffany & Co. Chased Repousse Partial Gilt Silver Three-Handle Presentation Cup, New York, 1898 Property from a Houston Collection […]Heritage Auctions – Fine Silver & Objects Of Vertu
A Rare Peter Bentzon Silver Pap Bowl, St. Croix and Philadelphia, circa 1810-20 Sold for: $30,000 November 2025 HA.com/Silver Inquiries: Karen Rigdon | 214.409.1723 | [email protected] HERITAGE AUCTIONS Dustin Johnston […]Douglas – Estate Auction
Friday, May 22 at 6pm www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas_may22 Including: Jewelry, modern Stickley Mission Oak furniture including Ellis examples, studio pottery and glass including Fenton, bookcases, […]Oger/Blanchet – Modern & Contemporary French Auction
Friday, May 22 Paris-Drouot, France ogerblanchet.fr oger-blanchet Appraisers - Fine Art Auctioneers Auction: Friday, May 22 Paris-Drouot, France Agreement 2002-050 [email protected] Drouot ® MODERN COLLECTIONS MODERN AND CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS AND […]
9 events,Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
MAY 23 & 24 8am-4pm 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over […]Barn Star’s Spring Antiques at Rhinebeck
Barn Star's Spring Antiques at Rhinebeck May 23rd & 24th 6550 Spring Brook Ave. (Route 9) Rhinebeck, NY 12572 www.barnstar.com barn_star_at_rhinebeck SATURDAY 10AM-5PM SUNDAY 11AM-4PM 125 EXHIBITORS ALL INDOORS FREE […]Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
May 23 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield North!
MAY 23-24 Hopkinton State Fairgrounds Contoocook, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield_North New Hampshire’s Largest Antique Show Flea Market and Food Truck Rally! Memorial Day Weekend MAY 23-24 NEW LOCATION THIS YEAR! OVER […]
8 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkSteenburgh Auctioneers – Memorial Day Antique Auction
Sunday May 24, 2026 @ 10AM 2695 Mt. Moosilauke Hwy. East Haverhill, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh Antiques, Folk Art, Accessories, Gold and Silver We are pleased to present at public auction […]
2 events,Strawser – Six-Day Antique AuctionCrocker Farm – The Lifetime Southern Ceramics Collection of David and Jongy Ward
6 events,William Smith – Post-Memorial Day Live Auction
Wednesday, May 27th at 10:00am wsmithauction.com wm_smith Preview Monday, May 25th and Tuesday, May 26th from 10:00am to 4:00pm 19th C. Weathervane Maritime Gouaches Exceptional Sterling Collections Frank H. Tompkins […]Safe Deposit Box Auctions – Unclaimed and Abandoned Bank Safe Deposit Boxes from NY & CT Auction
WEDNESDAY May 27th at 1:00 PM Details at: www.safedepositboxauctions.com safe_deposit_auctionsGustave J. S. White Auctioneers – Rhode Island Estates Auction
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 @ 10AM Newport County Auction Gallery 1674 East Main Road, Rte.138, Portsmouth, RI gustave_white Articles consigned are from Brown University, Nightingale Brown House (the entire 4th floor), […]Kodner – Fine Art, Decorative Arts & Estate Jewelry
Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 6pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner From a Fine Collection of Twenty-four Paintings by Niccola Simbari, Italian (1927-2012) Kodner Galleries […]
4 events,Eldred’s – Collect: Americana + Marine Art Auction
May 28-29 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds Clockwise from top right: California Native American baskets; 18th Century dower chest; Steamship line flag; Parcheesi board; Ship's telegraph American School landscape; Wallace […]SJD Auctions – Online Auction
Thurs, May 28TH at 7:30PM 35 Mechanic St, Amenia, NY 12501 sjd-auctions.liveauctioneers.com sjd Featuring: Vintage Burberrys Nova Check Weekender Bag, 1958 Paul Kedelv For Flygsfors Sweden Coquille Glass Bow, Thomas […]
5 events,Copake – Double Session Estate Auction
May 29-30 at 10am 266 Rt. 7A - Copake, NY 12516 www.copakeauction.com copake Ph: 518-641-1935 1090 Lots Paul Manship Tray Charles Humphriss (1867-1934) Bronze Grueby Faience Scarab Franze Hagenauer (1906-1986) […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY May 15 & 29 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest L-S; Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart […]
4 events,D.L. Straight – Americana/Folk Art And Estate Items Online
SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026 at 11am 562 Main ST., Sturbridge, MA. www.dlstraightauctioneers.com dl_straight ONLINE BIDDING AT INVALUABLE.COM, LIVE AUCTIONEERS.COM, AUCTIONZIPLIVE.COM PLEASE NOTE ONLINE SALE. All periods of Americana will be […]Red Baron’s Antiques – Vintage Toys & Collectibles Auction
Saturday, May 30, at 10:00 AM EST www.rbantiques.com 872 Atlanta St, Roswell, Georgia 30075 red_baron Hosted on LiveAuctioneers.com LIONEL • MARX • AMERICAN FLYER TRAINS - CIRCA 1920s-1970s Red Baron's […]
5 events,Amero Auctions – May The Bids Bloom Auction
Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 11AM EST ameroauctions.com 1540 N Lime Avenue Sarasota, FL 34237 amero Preview Friday and Saturday, May 29 & 30 90 lots of Gold and Silver […]Collective Hudson – The Best Sale Ever
Sunday, May 31 at 10am www.collectivehudson.com 34 Post Street, Kingston, NY 12401 collective_hudson Invaluable, Live Auctioneers and Collectivehudson.com • Preview by Appt Only: Tuesday-Saturday 10am-3:30pm, No Preview Day of Sale […]Kleinfelter’s Auction, Inc. – Outstanding Single Owner Estate Online Auction
SUNDAY MAY 31, 2026 @ 12pm www.kleinfelters.hibid.com 492 E. Lincoln Ave Myerstown, PA 17067 kleinfelter Central PAs Oldest and Largest Family Owned Auction House Lebanon Valley OUTSTANDING SINGLE OWNER ESTATE […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkTremont Auctions – Annual Spring Fine Art & Antiques
Sunday, May 31st at 10am 615 Boston Post Road, Sudbury Ma, 01776 Tremontauctions.com tremont Previews: Wednesday 27th - Saturday 30th 10am-3pm & Sunday 31st= 8-10am or in advance by appointment. […]