 Halston Gown Wraps Up At Augusta Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

25 May 2026 / 0 Comment

Halston Gown Wraps Up At Augusta Auctions

Published: May 25, 2026

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BELLOWS FALLS, VT. — A circa 1972 Halston silk jersey evening gown was the top lot in Augusta Auctions’ May 20 Modes For May sale when it attained $9,062, including buyer’s premium. The cream silk jersey maxi gown had a high halter neckline and an open back with long ties wrapping around the bodice. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming issue.



   
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