 Dragon Dish Flies At White’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

18 May 2026 / 0 Comment

Dragon Dish Flies At White’s

Published: May 18, 2026

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MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — A large Chinese blue-and-white porcelain dish soared well over its $800-$1,200 estimate to achieve top-lot status at White’s Auctions on May 17, when it attained $62,220, including buyer’s premium. Coming out of the estate of Nicholas Metropoulos, the deep, 28-inch-diameter dish was decorated with a blue dragon and had a blue Guangxu underglaze mark. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.



   
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