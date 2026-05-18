Dragon Dish Flies At White’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. — A large Chinese blue-and-white porcelain dish soared well over its $800-$1,200 estimate to achieve top-lot status at White’s Auctions on May 17, when it attained $62,220, including buyer’s premium. Coming out of the estate of Nicholas Metropoulos, the deep, 28-inch-diameter dish was decorated with a blue dragon and had a blue Guangxu underglaze mark. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.