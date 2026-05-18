Miniature Paintings Bring Big Price For Clars - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

OAKLAND, CALIF. — On May 14, Clars Auctions presented a second session of Property from the Estate of Senator Dianne Feinstein and Richard C. Blum, following the successful first iteration in December 2025. This May auction offered works from Feinstein and Blum’s Sea Drift Pacific Heights (San Francisco) properties. The unexpected top finisher was a set of four framed Indian miniature paintings that rose well beyond its $150/250 estimate to achieve $10,880, including buyer’s premium. The paintings depicted royal and mythological or allegorical scenes, such as one featuring Lord Ganesha enthroned and surrounded by female attendants (top left); the largest of the four framed works measured 14 by 18 inches. Additional highlights from the auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.