Soviet-Era Silverware Stuns At Michaan’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — On the 15th of the month, Michaan’s Auctions conducted its May Gallery Auction, a 422-lot affair featuring a mixed bag of furniture, fine art, art glass, jewelry and Asian wares. Leading the sale at $7,800, with premium, was a monogrammed 109-piece Soviet-era Gerlach (Polish) sterling silver flatware service, which landed on the high end of its $6/8,000 estimate. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.