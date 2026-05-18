First Military Luger Comes In First Place For Morphy - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DENVER, PENN. — Antique and collectible firearms of quality and historical significance were on offer at Morphy’s three-day Firearms & Militaria auction, May 12-14, which featured the lifetime collections of David Grunberg and Gary Schlosstein. The sale’s top lot was the first-ever DWM 1900 Swiss Luger semi-automatic pistol. Bearing serial number “01,” this rust-blue pistol had a 4¾-inch tapered round barrel and checkered, oil-finished walnut grips. Made in May of 1901, this example was “the very first Military Contract Luger produced and part of a 610 gun contract for Switzerland and became known as the Model 1900,” according to the catalog writeup. With provenance to the Hank Vissner collection and Dr Geoff Sturgess, the gun was in a contemporary fitted case with original accessories. It was shot down for $307,500. An upcoming issue will feature more highlights from this auction.