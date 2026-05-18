Taos Painting Looks Sharp At Clars - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auctions conducted its 714-lot Important May Fine Art & Gallery Auction on May 15. While Clars cataloged all of the sale as important, one lot in particular stood out to bidders: “An Old Street in Taos (Kit Carson House, End of Green Fence and Group of Indians)” by Joseph Henry Sharp (American, 1859-1953). The oil on canvas was signed to the lower right in addition to being signed and titled on its cardboard backing. According to the catalog note, the painting’s subject was “Santa Fe Trail, now Kit Carson Road (Highway 64), as viewed from artist’s home which is now Lunder Research Center at Couse/Sharp Historic Site.” Bidders took the 16¼-by-24¼-inch work to the auction’s top price of $76,800, including buyer’s premium, besting its $40/60,000 estimate. A future edition will include further highlights from the auction.