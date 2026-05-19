Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

The bigger and bolder, the better seemed to be the winning formula at auctions this week. A blinged-out ring centered with a 6.6-carat diamond was a standout at DuMouchelles for $99,200, while a sculptural glass chandelier by Dale Chihuly, with a drop length of 5 feet, achieved $106,250 at Heritage. Decorative arts also included an Arthur Stone Iris vase that brought $17,500 at Grogan & Company and an Alexander Calder “Butterfly” tapestry made $152,900 at Doyle. For these stories and more, read on.

Custom Rug Leads Boston Gentleman’s Collection At Kaminski

BEVERLY, MASS. — Kaminski Auctions conducted the sale of a Boston gentleman’s collection on May 9, offering 318 lots. Rolling out for the highest price, $9,375, was a custom-made rug from Stark, which measured 19 by 16 feet. For information, 978-927-2223 or www.kaminskiauctions.com.

Iris Vase Blooms To Highest Price At Grogan

BOSTON — May 6 saw 154 lots of Jewelry and Silver cross the block at Grogan & Company. Top-lot status was earned by an Arthur Stone silver and gilt inlaid and fluted Iris vase by craftsman Herbert A. Taylor. According to catalog notes, “In the Society of Arts & Crafts in Boston, the only rank higher than Master Craftsman was that of a Medalist, the rank which Herbert A. Taylor achieved.” The 10¼-inch-tall vase weighed 16.19 troy ounces and far surpassed its $1,5/2,500 estimate to make $17,500. For information, 617-720-2020 or www.groganco.com.

Franklin Mint Ingots Shine Brightest For Kodner

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Kodner Galleries’ 262-lot Estate Jewelry, Fine Art & Home Décor auction, conducted on May 13, was led by a circa 1977 collection of 24K gold mine ingots from the Franklin Mint. The set comprised 50 ingots, each with the logo of a mine and stamped “24K Gold FM 1977,” and was presented in a wood and glass locking display box. Just surpassing its $18/20,000 estimate, the collection earned $20,691. For information, 954-925-2550 or www.kodner.com.

Calder’s ‘Butterfly’ Soars At Doyle

BOSTON — Doyle’s May 8 auction of The Rabb Goldberg Collection (Boston) drew strong bidding, driving the final sale total well above expectations. The 228-lot sale’s top price was $152,900, earned by Alexander Calder’s vibrant Aubusson tapestry, “Butterfly,” which more than doubled its $40/60,000 estimate. The circa 1970 tapestry was handwoven by the Ateliers Pinton (Felletin, France) and measured 55¾ by 83⅝ inches. For information, www.doyle.com or 617-894-8115.

Yosemite Valley Looks Nice To PBA Bidders

BERKELEY, CALIF. — On May 14, PBA Galleries conducted an auction that included Americana, World History, Mountaineering, Maps, Prints & Views. The surprise top lot was an oleograph print of Yosemite Valley during autumn. The 1873 print was by C. Clarke and measured 13¼ by 18¾ inches. It rose well beyond its $300/8500 estimate to achieve $8,750. For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Chihuly’s Chandelier Hangs Highest For Heritage

DALLAS — Dale Chihuly’s Chandelier (2001) more than doubled its low estimate when it sold for $106,250 at Heritage Auctions on May 1 to lead Heritage’s Modern Design Signature Auction. Measuring approximately 5 feet in length and 7 feet in diameter, the chandelier is composed of intricately arranged hand-blown glass elements that radiate movement and light, embodying Chihuly’s signature organic aesthetic. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.

Artwork Nets Top-Lot Status For Auctions At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY — Auctions at Showplace conducted an Important Fine Art & Design auction May 14, with strong results across categories from Old Masters to modern. Of note, Yayoi Kusama’s 1995 mixed media “Infinity Nets” brought $162,500, selling to an international bidder with robust telephone bidding. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.

Diamond Ring Sparkes At DuMouchelles

DETROIT —A standout during DuMouchelles’ three-day auction May 14-16 was a 6.6-carat emerald cut natural diamond and platinum ring, accented by a baguette diamond on each shoulder. Estimated at $20/40,000, the ring crossed the block during the first session and more than doubled its high estimate to attain $99,200. For information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.

Bronze Bodhisattva Leads Kensington

CLINTONDALE, N.Y. — A Namgyalma Bodhisattva three-faced bronze deity sculpture with surrounding attendants transcended its $300/600 estimate when it sold for $5,250 at Kensington Estate Auction on May 11. Depicting the Buddhist goddess of longevity, this sculpture was in red lacquered gold and weighed 5 pounds 11 ounces without its stand. For information, www.kensingtonestateauctions.com or 917-331-0807.