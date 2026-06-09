Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

This week’s notable marks at auctions were jewelry and fine art. As prices for gold continue to soar, two bracelets found their way into the highlight reel: a British gold coin bracelet made $11,070 for Sloans & Kenyon, and a gold chevron bracelet finished at $7,440 with John McInnis. Art selections included a Miró that swirled to $22,100 at Collective Hudson and a Cahoon scene that swam to $12,000 with Opfer. For these and more, read on.

Gold Bracelets Shine At McInnis

AMESBURY, MASS. — A pair of graduated 18K gold chevron bracelets captivated buyers at John McInnis Auctioneers’ May 31 online-only sale featuring the property of a Mid-Coast, Maine, collector, selling within their $6/8,000 estimate for $7,440. For information, www.mcinnisauctions.com or 978-388-0400.

Miró Paints A Win For Collective Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. — Leading Collective Hudson’s Best Sale Ever on May 31 was a Joan Miró abstract oil on canvas painting that attained $22,100. Featuring biomorphic forms, bold linear elements and primary color accents, the signed painting had a label on the reverse reading “Fundació Joan Miró Barcelona” and was accompanied by a 2012 letter from Fundación Santiago Porrero, Madrid, stating the work is an original oil on canvas by Joan Miró. For information, www.collectivehudson.com or 845-514-2218.

Winter Associates Bidders Fall For Sailor’s Valentine

PLAINVILLE, CONN. — A double sailor’s valentine, late Nineteenth to early Twentieth Century, in a octagonal shadow box that was likely mahogany, more than quadrupled its $600/800 estimate to bring $3,560 at Winter Associates’ June 1 auction. The work, which was behind glass, featured white, pink, blue and orange shells layered into geometric patterns and floral designs. For information, www.auctionsappraisers.com or 860-793-0288.

Coin Bracelet Goes ‘Ka-Ching!’ At Sloans & Kenyon

CHEVY CHASE, MD. — Sloans & Kenyon’s June Estate Catalogue Auction, conducted on June 4, included a selection of property from the Marbury House (Georgetown, Washington, DC), the former home of Federalist William Marbury and later John and Jacqueline Kennedy. The top lot of the sale was an 18K yellow gold coin bracelet, adorned with 19 overlapping British half-sovereigns all dated “1913.” The bracelet had chain link borders and measured 7¾ inches long. Just surpassing its $7,5/10,000 estimate, the bracelet cashed in for $11,070. For information, www.sloansandkenyon.com or 301-634-2330.

Curtis Volume Vaults To Top At South Bay

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — In South Bay Auctions’ June 3 Fine Art, Antiques, Garden & Sporting Auction, a Volume 1 of Edward S. Curtis’ (American, 1868-1952) The North American Indian (1907) achieved the sale-high price. Numbered 100 in the edition, the book, which comprised 79 photogravures on Hollande Van Gelder paper, was marked with a stamp crediting H. Blackwell as the binder. The large quarto volume was bid well past its $4/6,000 estimate range to achieve $16,875. For information, www.southbayauctions.com or 631-878-2909.

Redware Jar Was King For Flying Pig

WESTMORELAND, N.H. — Part two of Flying Pig Auctions’ dispersal of The Estate of Matthew J. King was conducted over three days, May 31-June 2. Leading this second iteration was an antique redware jar. Standing 9½ inches tall, the glazed and decorated jar sold to an online bidder for $11,250. For information, www.flyingpigantiquesnh.com or 603-543-7490.

Vero Beach Keeps It Local With Smith’s Egret

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Vero Beach Auction’s May 30 sale of antiques, art, jewelry and other estate finds was led by a life-size bronze egret sculpture by Geoffrey Smith (b 1961). “Geoffrey Smith is from Stuart, which is just about 45 minutes south of us, and he’s done all sorts of wildlife sculptures around the city. We got it from someone who bought it from a gallery years ago,” a representative for the firm shared. The 52½-inch-tall egret flew off to its new home with another local collector for $5,400 ($3/5,000). For information, www.verobeachauction.com or 772-978-5955.

Cahoon Painting Frolics At Richard Opfer

TIMONIUM, MD. — The top lot of Richard Opfer Auctioneering’s June 4 sale of the J. Ross McGinnis estate was a Ralph Cahoon mermaid painting titled “Nereides Tonsorial Parlor,” which attained $11,685, selling near its $12,000 high estimate. The 1965 oil on Masonite depicted two mermaids — Cahoon’s typical subjects — giving a shave and haircut to a client on the beach. For information, www.opferauction.com or 410-252-5035.

‘Mother & Child’ Lithograph Warms Hearts At Roland

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland NY’s May 30 Estate Sale featured slightly more than 700 lots of fine and Asian art, décor, silver, jewelry, furniture and more. A standout lot from the auction was “Mother and Child,” a 1945 lithograph by Mexican-American artist Elizabeth Catlett (1915-2012), which sold for $20,800. The work was initialed “EC” within the image and signed and titled in graphite. For information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.