Across The Block - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Fine artworks in various media performed well above their estimates in recent auctions, including an atmospheric William Rozelle Sawyer painting at Weschler’s quadrupling its high estimate for $12,900 while a Benny Andrews painting danced to $19,050, nearly five times its high estimate, at Shannon’s. Meanwhile, a Middle Bronze Age era star map carved into a rock slab attained $62,500 at Heritage Auctions. For these and more highlights, read on.

Bill Rozelle Sawyer’s Estimate Gets Soaked At Weschler’s

ROCKVILLE, MD. — Weschler’s conducted a 247-lot gallery auction on June 12. Rising well beyond its $2/3,000 estimate to lead artworks in the sale at $12,900 was an oil on canvas painting by William (Bill) Rozelle Sawyer (American, 1936-2020). Titled “Hell, It’s Gonna Rain Again,” the signed work was mounted on Masonite and measured 23 by 29 inches framed. For information, www.weschlers.com or 202-628-1281.

Surfing Book Drops In At PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — Leading PBA Galleries’ auction featuring the Klaus Werner Collection of Pacific Voyages, part II with additions on June 11 was a first edition, first state, of Hawaiian Surfboard by Tom Blake, which earned $4,375 ($5/8,000). Seldom seen in this state, the 1935 book retained its original dust jacket whose flaps has been tipped by the publisher. Illustrated throughout, the book had a laid-in photograph of renowned surfer Duke Kahanamoku. For information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.

Sandwich Serves Up Rose Medallion Porcelain

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — A grouping of Chinese export rose medallion porcelain manufactured between the Nineteenth and Twentieth Centuries, consigned from a Cape Cod collection, outperformed its $400/700 estimate to attain $2,730 at Sandwich Auction on June 17. Selling to an online buyer on Sandwich’s bidding platform, the set included two chargers, a serving bowl, covered jar, various serving dishes, platters and more. For information, www.sandwichauction.com or 508-385-3116.

Toleware Boxes Perform Well At Vintage Accents

THOMASTON, MAINE — A pair of early toleware tin boxes more than doubled its high estimate selling to an online buyer for $813 in Vintage Accents Auctions’ June 12 sale. Both dating to the Nineteenth Century, the boxes had hinged dome-top lids. The larger of the two boxes, at 7¾ by 6½ by 10 inches, had decoration of a house set amid a landscape with trees while the smaller one, 2½ by 2¾ by 4¼ inches, was painted with pairs of fruit. For information, www.vintageaccents.com or 207-354-8350.

Cuddly Cat Painting Warms Bidders’ Hearts At Treasureseeker

LAS VEGAS — Three estates and two collections of “highly desirable items” made up the 206-lot June Antiques & Decorative Arts Auction conducted by Treasureseeker Auctions on June 14. The top lot was a go-to for any cat lovers: an oil on canvas of a mother cat and her kittens by Wilson Hepple (British, 1854-1937), which realized $2,432 against a $1,5/2,500 estimate. Often called the “Cat Man,” Hepple was a Victorian artist best known for his cat paintings. This example was signed “Wilson Hepple ’93,” indicating the year 1893, and was mounted in a gilt frame. For information, www.treasureseekerauction.com or 725-735-4296.

Signed Muhammad Ali Lithograph Beats Down Estimate At Bodnar’s

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — June 17 saw 223 lots of fine art from several estate collections cross the block at Bodnar’s Auction in its sale titled Decorate Your Walls with Estate Art! Selling for the sale-high price of $2,640 against a $300/500 estimate was “Muhammad Ali,” a serigraph by LeRoy Nieman. The work was signed in pencil both by the artist and Ali and was marked a limited edition #74 of 300. For information, 732-951-2100 or www.bodnarsauction.com.

Star Map Charts New Home At Heritage

DALLAS — A Valdivia star map rocketed to top-lot status at Heritage Auctions’ June 17 Ethnographic Art, American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal Art Signature Auction when it attained $62,500. Originating from the Valdivia culture of Ecuador, circa 3000-1500 BCE, this rare and large carved stone slab is often described as a “star map.” One side of the 12-inch-long object was grooved and drilled with a geometric design and its detailed patterns invited speculation as to its meaning. For information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.

Andrews Painting Waltzes At Shannon’s

MILFORD, CONN. — Black American artist Benny Andrews’ painting of a couple dancing, “Dancing Duet (Pictures for Miss Josie Series),” was a star performer at Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers June 18 when it made $19,050, well over its $2,5/3,500 estimate. The collage on canvas on card was signed and dated “2002.” For information, www.shannons.com or 203-877-1711.

Asian Gold Bracelet Shines At Ralph Fontaine’s

CANAAN, N.Y. — On June 14, Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auctions conducted its online-only Super Summer Auction, which offered a mixed bag of 564 lots. One of three lots to earn the highest price of the day was an Asian 18K gold Four Seasons bracelet, consigned from a Vermont estate. The jewelry piece, marked “Selecta,” was in excellent condition, and had intricately done panels made from yellow and rose gold. With a wide-ranging estimate, the bracelet fell near its high end, earning $7,620. For information, 518-781-3650 or www.fontaineheritage.com.