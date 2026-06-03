Couture, Designer Pieces Perform Well At Augusta Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ONLINE NOW, begins closing JUNE 9 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie An Olde Time Country Sale A fine lot of fresh goods from a Hampton […]
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
4 events,Edward B. Beattie – Hampton Falls Estate AuctionHayloft Auctions – Auction
Online Bidding Ends On June 15th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONS hayloftEverything But The House – New England Fine Art & Furniture Auction
May 28th-June 3rd everything_but_the_house MARKETPLACE FOR THE UNCOMMON Our upcoming curated auction captures the effortless refinement and creative wanderlust of the Atlantic coast through the works of modern New England […]Flying Pig Auctions – The Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase II: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques
May 31st, June 1st & 2nd 867 Route 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying-pig-auctions.liveauctioneers.com flying_pig THREE-DAY ONLINE AUCTION EVENT! SUNDAY MAY 31st at 11 AM • MONDAY JUNE 1st at 4 […]
5 events,Hakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond Auction
Online Now Closes June 23 Hakes.com hakes Featuring Material From The Rex & Patti Stark Collection Gov. Wise Sleeps With One Eye Open Expecting The Rescue Of John Brown” We’re […]
5 events,South Bay Auctions – Fine Art, Antiques & Sporting Auction
June 3rd www.southbayauctions.com southbay Catalog and online bidding - www.southbayauctions.com Carl William Peters oil on canvas. 20 x 24 in. Raymond Jonson oil on board. 18 x 23 3/4 in. […]
6 events,Grogan & Co. – A Connoisseur’s Eye: Chinese Export Porcelain Live Auction
June 4 groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan The Jason King Binder Collection of Chinese Export Porcelain for The American Market GROGAN & COMPANY FINE ART AND JEWELRY AUCTIONEERS […]Richard Opfer Auctioneering – Live & Online Auction: 40 Year Collection
Thursday, June 4th at 5pm 1919 Greenspring Drive Timonium, Maryland 21093 bid.opferauction.com opfer Golden Venture Zhezhi Cahoon Albert Einstein Letter Online Catalog Coming Soon! Live & Online Auction - 40 […]Sloans & Kenyon – June Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, June 4th at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Including important furniture and fine art from Marbury House, Georgetown, Washington, DC, former […]
5 events,Heritage Auctions – Important European Art Signature Auction
June 5 HA.com/Constable heritage_euro_art We are pleased to announce the discovery of the full-scale oil sketch by John Constable for his celebrated painting in the National Gallery, London. John Constable […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Purchase Collectors Home
Fri & Sat June 5 & 6 10 - 4 35 Pinehurst Drive, Harrison, N.Y. tag_along Attic full of signed sports memorabilia, figurines, signed photos, baseball cards, plates, posters. Beautiful […]
9 events,Golden Nugget Flea Market – Spring Into Vintage
June 6th 6AM - 4PM 1850 River Road, Lambertville, NJ www.gnflea.com I 609-397-0811 golden_nuggetBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature Exhibition
June 6 through Aug. 23 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd. Stockbridge, Mass. berkshire_botanical Paintings by Adam Van Doren Opening reception: Friday, June 5,5-7 p.m. Berkshire Botanical GardenFontaine’s – Fine & Decorative Arts Auction
June 6 & 7, 2026 1485 West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 www.fontainesauction.com fontaine Tiffany Studios Window “Woman with Irises & Lillies” Tiffany Studios Landscape Window Handel “Poppy" Table Lamp […]Brzostek’s – Antiques & Collectibles Auction
SATURDAY, JUNE 6,10 A.M. 6173 Waterloo Road, Jamesville, NY 13078 (Nottingham Rd. to N. on Peck Hili Rd., Left on Waterloo Rd.) www.brzostek.com brzostek Preview: 9-10 A.M. Auctioning for William […]Bakker Auctions – Spring Live Online Auction
June 6, 2026 at 1pm bakkerproject.com 359 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA bakker bakker MA Lie. #154 John Whorf, Boat and Decoys PREVIEW AND BID ONLINE 508413-9758 [email protected] bakkerproject.com BAKKER GALLERY […]
13 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkClarke – Summer Spectacular Estates Auction
JUNE 7, 2026 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | Absentee or Telephone bids are welcome! In house Previews […]Steenburgh Auctioneers – Antique Bottles & Flasks At Auction
Sunday, June 7, 2026 @ 10AM 19 Water Street, Warren, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh The Dana Leonard Collection We are pleased to present at public auction a large collection of antique […]Carlsen Gallery – Notable Estates and Collections at Auction
Sunday, June 7th, 2026 at 10:30am EST www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen Preview: Monday - Friday from 12-4pm & Sunday, June 7th 8am until sale, or by […]James Cox Gallery – Collectors Fine Art Exchange Auction
SUNDAY, JUNE 7 2026 AT 1:00PM 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox BID ONLINE FROM ANY DEVICE ANYWHERE! OPENING PREVIEW PARTY FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026, 5:00 - 8:00PM […]Past To Present Auctions – The Estate of Neal L Blodgett Jr
Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 7:15pm www.pasttopresentauctions.com 27 Hope Street, Niantic, CT 06357 past_to_present Higganum House Antiques, Higganum CT Auctions Running From Summer - Fall 2026 Featuring Primitives, Painted Furniture, […]The Second Annual NHADA Members Antiques Show
Sunday, June 7, 2026 10am-4pm Douglas Everett Arena Concord, NH nhada.org nhada Featuring 60 Exhibitors $5 Admission (no early buy) CONCURRENT WITH Northern New England Book Fair New Hampshire Antiques […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]
4 events,Edward B. Beattie – Hampton Falls Estate AuctionHayloft Auctions – AuctionHakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature Exhibition
5 events,NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
June 10th & 11th , 10am. 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye School of James and Ellen Sharples, Alexander Hamilton, Pastel on Paper; Chinese Qing Dynasty "China Trade" Painting […]Morphy Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts
June 10 & 11 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Over 20 Works of Art, 150 Fine Jewelry Lots, 60 Pocket Watches, 20 Wrist Watches, 100 […]
10 events,Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
Atlanta Expo Centers Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths 2026 Shows JAN 8-11 FEB 12-15 MAR 12-15 APR 9-12 MAY 7-10 JUN 11-14 Show Hours Thurs. 10am – 5pm Fri. & […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical SocietyEldred’s – Fine & Decorative Art Auction
June 11 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds Delft Zsolnay eosin drip vase Burl walnut and marquetry chest Attr. Ludovico Carracci F.W. MacMonnies Meji Period cloisonne enamel cabinet vases Isaac Rogers, […]Pook & Pook – Americana Auctions
June 11 & 12 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com pook Handel sconces Tiffany lamp Aaron Willard Weathervane, probably Fiske New England miniature clock MA weathervane […]Schultz Auctioneers – 3 Day Antique Estate Auction
JUNE 11, 12, & 13 11177 Main St. Clarence, NY SchultzAuctioneers.net schultz Over 1500 lots to be sold! Starts © 10am EST Online Catalog at SchultzAuctioneers.net NO RESERVE! Gillis Mostaert […]
9 events,Weschler’s – Gallery Auction
Friday, June 12 at 10am www.weschlers.com 515 Dover Road, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850 weschlers Raymond Thibesart (French 1874-1968), Bellagio, Oil on canvas, $2,000-4,000 Wedgwood Theodore Roosevelt State Service Dinner […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY May 29 & June 12 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart […]
9 events,Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
June 13 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: June 13 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellSarasota – Monumental Two-Day Fine Art, Tiffany, Sterling Silver & Antiques Auction
June 13th & 14th Starting at 11am EDT Bid.SarasotaEstateAuction.com sarasota Over 1,700 Lots to Offer! Featuring a stunning Theodore Rousseau Oil on Canvas Luminist Scene, Dietz Edzard Artworks, an Exhibited […]
9 events,ACES – Spring Gallery Auction
Sunday, June 14 12:00 PM EST Stamford, CT ACES.NET aces View the Catalog at ACES.NET Online, Phone, & Absentee Bidding Available [email protected] I (475) 500-7118 Wallace 'Grand Baroque' Sterling Flatware […]Burchard Galleries – Vintage Estate Antiques, MCM, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
Sunday June 14, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 6/12 l-6pm, 6/13 1 […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
4 events,Hayloft Auctions – AuctionHakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature ExhibitionThe Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
5 events,Heritage Auctions – Ethnographic Art: American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal Signature Auction
June 17 HA.com/8252 heritage_ethnographic_art View All Lots & Bid at HA.com/8252 Inquiries: Delia Sullivan 214.409.1343 I [email protected] A Magnificent Alaskan Eskimo Belt Denise Wallace (Chugach/Sugpiaq) (detail) Estimate: $75,000 - $100,000 […]University Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs
June 17th at 10am EDT www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 280: Bruce Lee ALS Re: Yin & Yang Lot 406: Albert Einstein Signed Photo Lot 49: JFK & […]
4 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,Hakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature ExhibitionThe Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
4 events,Heritage Auctions – Americana & Political Signature Auction
June 23 HA.com/6329 heritage_americana The Donald Ackerman Collection of Lincolniana View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/6329 Abraham Lincoln: 1860 “Wide Awake’ Parade Lantern. Stephen A. Douglas: Unique c. 1860 […]
2 events,Everard Auctions & Appraisals – June Southern Estates and Collections
June 24th, 25th, and 26th at 10am EST 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404 Everard.com everard Frederick Judd Waugh (American, 1861-1940), Midday, Oil on Canvas, 24% in. x 30% in., […]
3 events,Soulis Auctions – 28th Annual Spring Auction
Saturday June 27 & Sunday June 28 Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis Adolph Dehn Paintings Prints and Works on Paper A Collection of Japanese Woodblocks Documenting the Opening of […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Vintage Market In The Mountains Traveling Show
June 27-28, 2026 Wayside Inn, Bethlehem, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN THE MOUTAINS TRAVELING SHOW […]
4 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
1 event,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
2 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk