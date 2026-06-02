Russian Silver Reigns In WAG’s May Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ONLINE NOW, begins closing JUNE 9 @ 7 PM auctionninja.com/edward-beattie-auctioneers HAMPTON FALLS, NH • 603-770-9878 beattie An Olde Time Country Sale A fine lot of fresh goods from a Hampton Falls estate with some additions from small estates as well. Not limited to, but including fine furniture from Pennsylvania house, country collectibles, a 19thc. wooden […]
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
4 events,Edward B. Beattie – Hampton Falls Estate AuctionHayloft Auctions – Auction
Online Bidding Ends On June 15th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONS hayloftEverything But The House – New England Fine Art & Furniture Auction
May 28th-June 3rd everything_but_the_house MARKETPLACE FOR THE UNCOMMON Our upcoming curated auction captures the effortless refinement and creative wanderlust of the Atlantic coast through the works of modern New England Impressionists Susan Grisell, Richard Stalter, and Bernard Lennon. Beyond the canvases, the collection features an eclectic array of weathered furniture and tactile decor designed to […]Flying Pig Auctions – The Estate Of Matthew J. King Phase II: Primitive, Country & Diverse Antiques
May 31st, June 1st & 2nd 867 Route 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying-pig-auctions.liveauctioneers.com flying_pig THREE-DAY ONLINE AUCTION EVENT! SUNDAY MAY 31st at 11 AM • MONDAY JUNE 1st at 4 PM • TUESDAY JUNE 2ND at 4 PM NOTE THIS IS A 3 DAY SALE! INTERNET, PHONE & ABSENTEE BIDDING AVAILABLE • LIVE PREVIEW: MAY […]
5 events,Hakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond Auction
Online Now Closes June 23 Hakes.com hakes Featuring Material From The Rex & Patti Stark Collection Gov. Wise Sleeps With One Eye Open Expecting The Rescue Of John Brown” We’re always accepting quality consignments Phone: 866.404.9800 I Email: [email protected] P.O. Box 12001 York, PA 17402 I Hakes.com
5 events,South Bay Auctions – Fine Art, Antiques & Sporting Auction
June 3rd www.southbayauctions.com southbay Catalog and online bidding - www.southbayauctions.com Carl William Peters oil on canvas. 20 x 24 in. Raymond Jonson oil on board. 18 x 23 3/4 in. Nguyen Tuan “Romantic Harmony,” bronze. 37 in. Mikimoto Akoya pearl necklace. 23 in. Robert Ellis Kushner “Blue Jay and Bunny Looking at Summer Flowers”, watercolor […]
6 events,Grogan & Co. – A Connoisseur’s Eye: Chinese Export Porcelain Live Auction
June 4 groganco.com 20 Charles St. Boston MA grogan The Jason King Binder Collection of Chinese Export Porcelain for The American Market GROGAN & COMPANY FINE ART AND JEWELRY AUCTIONEERS GROGANCO.COM • 20 CHARLES ST. BOSTON MARichard Opfer Auctioneering – Live & Online Auction: 40 Year Collection
Thursday, June 4th at 5pm 1919 Greenspring Drive Timonium, Maryland 21093 bid.opferauction.com opfer Golden Venture Zhezhi Cahoon Albert Einstein Letter Online Catalog Coming Soon! Live & Online Auction - 40 Year Collection The Estate of J. Ross McGinnis, Esq. Period, Country, Continental & Reproduction Furniture; X Assorted Paintings, Prints, Icons & Religious Art; , Bronze, […]Sloans & Kenyon – June Estate Catalogue Auction
Thursday, June 4th at 11 am 5550 Friendship Blvd, Suite T-60 Chevy Chase, MD 20815 www.sloansandkenyon.com sloans_kenyon Including important furniture and fine art from Marbury House, Georgetown, Washington, DC, former residence of Federalist William Marbury and later, John and Jacqueline Kennedy (1957-1961) Antiques, furniture, paintings and sculpture, ethnographica, silver, decorative arts, rugs, Asian ceramics and […]
5 events,Heritage Auctions – Important European Art Signature Auction
June 5 HA.com/Constable heritage_euro_art We are pleased to announce the discovery of the full-scale oil sketch by John Constable for his celebrated painting in the National Gallery, London. John Constable (1776-1837) The Cornfield (full-size sketch) circa 1820-26 Oil on canvas | 55-1/2 x 47-1/z inches Estimate: $300,000 - $500,000 Marianne Berardi, PhD 214.409.1506 [email protected] Inquiries: […]Tag Along Estate Sales – Purchase Collectors Home
Fri & Sat June 5 & 6 10 - 4 35 Pinehurst Drive, Harrison, N.Y. tag_along Attic full of signed sports memorabilia, figurines, signed photos, baseball cards, plates, posters. Beautiful white sofa and loveseat, dining set with 6 upholstered chairs, teacart, metal wine rack, Crystal fixtures, 2 drawer French cabinet, breakfront, and set of charming […]
9 events,Golden Nugget Flea Market – Spring Into Vintage
June 6th 6AM - 4PM 1850 River Road, Lambertville, NJ www.gnflea.com I 609-397-0811 golden_nuggetBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature Exhibition
June 6 through Aug. 23 BerkshireBotanical.org 5 West Stockbridge Rd. Stockbridge, Mass. berkshire_botanical Paintings by Adam Van Doren Opening reception: Friday, June 5,5-7 p.m. Berkshire Botanical GardenFontaine’s – Fine & Decorative Arts Auction
June 6 & 7, 2026 1485 West Housatonic Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201 www.fontainesauction.com fontaine Tiffany Studios Window “Woman with Irises & Lillies” Tiffany Studios Landscape Window Handel “Poppy" Table Lamp Tiffany Studios Lotus” Table Lamp Tiffany Studios "Peony” Table Lamp Tiffany Studios "Dragonfly” Table Lamp Tiffany Studios "Fish Scale” Chandelier Tiffany Studios "Turtle-Back” Sconce Tiffany […]Brzostek’s – Antiques & Collectibles Auction
SATURDAY, JUNE 6,10 A.M. 6173 Waterloo Road, Jamesville, NY 13078 (Nottingham Rd. to N. on Peck Hili Rd., Left on Waterloo Rd.) www.brzostek.com brzostek Preview: 9-10 A.M. Auctioning for William & Janel Hamm, Longtime Antique Collectors who are moving to smaller quarters to include-Furniture-Stickley Cherry Valley: Bachelor’s chest/TV stand, Queen Anne oval table; Kneehole desk, […]Bakker Auctions – Spring Live Online Auction
June 6, 2026 at 1pm bakkerproject.com 359 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA bakker bakker MA Lie. #154 John Whorf, Boat and Decoys PREVIEW AND BID ONLINE 508413-9758 [email protected] bakkerproject.com BAKKER GALLERY 359 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA
13 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunkClarke – Summer Spectacular Estates Auction
JUNE 7, 2026 10am est www.ClarkeNY.com 2372 Boston Post Rd, Larchmont, NY 10538 clarke clarke Internet Bidding: Invaluable & LiveAuctioneers | Absentee or Telephone bids are welcome! In house Previews Start Thursday, June 4th - Saturday, June 6th 12-6pm Andy Warhol Essex by Steinway Baby Grand Piano Large Bronze Candelabra Arne Jacobsen Connie Hayes Antique […]Steenburgh Auctioneers – Antique Bottles & Flasks At Auction
Sunday, June 7, 2026 @ 10AM 19 Water Street, Warren, NH www.steenburgh.com steenburgh The Dana Leonard Collection We are pleased to present at public auction a large collection of antique American bottles, fruit jars, and historical flasks. There will be over 275 lots listed and sold in numbered order. The list and photos of the […]Carlsen Gallery – Notable Estates and Collections at Auction
Sunday, June 7th, 2026 at 10:30am EST www.carlsengallery.com 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 carlsen Preview: Monday - Friday from 12-4pm & Sunday, June 7th 8am until sale, or by appointment 9931 Rt. 32, Freehold, NY 12431 32" Mahogany Serpentine Chest Fire Gilded Bronze French Empire Figural Clock Steinway Model M Baby Grand Piano Pair […]James Cox Gallery – Collectors Fine Art Exchange Auction
SUNDAY, JUNE 7 2026 AT 1:00PM 4666 State Route 212, Willow, NY 12495 james_cox BID ONLINE FROM ANY DEVICE ANYWHERE! OPENING PREVIEW PARTY FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2026, 5:00 - 8:00PM Gallery Previews Tuesday (June 2nd) to Saturday (June 6th) from Noon - 5:00PM OVER 200 PIECES 98% SOLD WITH NO RESERVE! Hiroshige Jumantsubo Plain - […]Past To Present Auctions – The Estate of Neal L Blodgett Jr
Sunday, June 7, 2026 at 7:15pm www.pasttopresentauctions.com 27 Hope Street, Niantic, CT 06357 past_to_present Higganum House Antiques, Higganum CT Auctions Running From Summer - Fall 2026 Featuring Primitives, Painted Furniture, Pottery, Cast Iron Door Stops, Advertising, Folk Art, Mechanical Banks, Stoneware & Americana 860-941-5973The Second Annual NHADA Members Antiques Show
Sunday, June 7, 2026 10am-4pm Douglas Everett Arena Concord, NH nhada.org nhada Featuring 60 Exhibitors $5 Admission (no early buy) CONCURRENT WITH Northern New England Book Fair New Hampshire Antiques Dealers Association To apply to the show, a dealer must be an NHADA member Visit website for NHADA membership application & eligibility details Show set-up […]Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am to 0 am $15 0 am to 12 pm $10 12 pm to 3 pm $5 Children under 12 free with adult Over 800 Booths […]
4 events,Edward B. Beattie – Hampton Falls Estate AuctionHayloft Auctions – AuctionHakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature Exhibition
5 events,NYE & Co. – Chic & Antique Auction
June 10th & 11th , 10am. 20 Beach Street 07003 Bloomfield, NJ nye School of James and Ellen Sharples, Alexander Hamilton, Pastel on Paper; Chinese Qing Dynasty "China Trade" Painting Featuring the Hongs of Canton and the Steamship The River Bird, Oil on Canvas, c. 1855; School of James and Ellen Sharples, George Washington, Pastel […]Morphy Auctions – Fine & Decorative Arts
June 10 & 11 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy Over 20 Works of Art, 150 Fine Jewelry Lots, 60 Pocket Watches, 20 Wrist Watches, 100 Matchsafe Lots, 150 Fine Silver Lots, 30 Art Glass Lots, 20 Lamps, 60 Music Box Lots, 300 Cane Lots and other Fine & Decortive Arts […]
10 events,Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
Atlanta Expo Centers Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths 2026 Shows JAN 8-11 FEB 12-15 MAR 12-15 APR 9-12 MAY 7-10 JUN 11-14 Show Hours Thurs. 10am – 5pm Fri. & Sat. 9am – 6pm Sun. 10am – 4pm Directions I-285 at Exit 55 (3650 & 3850 Jonesboro Rd SE) Ohio Expo Center Columbus, OH 800-1,200 […]The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical SocietyEldred’s – Fine & Decorative Art Auction
June 11 9:30am Cape Cod eldreds.com eldreds Delft Zsolnay eosin drip vase Burl walnut and marquetry chest Attr. Ludovico Carracci F.W. MacMonnies Meji Period cloisonne enamel cabinet vases Isaac Rogers, Late 18th Century Pilade BertieriPook & Pook – Americana Auctions
June 11 & 12 at 9am 463 East Lancaster Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335 www.pookandpook.com pook Handel sconces Tiffany lamp Aaron Willard Weathervane, probably Fiske New England miniature clock MA weathervane MA needlework memorial New England folk art Fiske plaque Erastus Salisbury Field Louis Comfort Tiffany Cast iron, possibly Gray Foundry, VT William Richardson Tyler New […]Schultz Auctioneers – 3 Day Antique Estate Auction
JUNE 11, 12, & 13 11177 Main St. Clarence, NY SchultzAuctioneers.net schultz Over 1500 lots to be sold! Starts © 10am EST Online Catalog at SchultzAuctioneers.net NO RESERVE! Gillis Mostaert (1528-1598) Aldo Luongo Roy Mason Wurlitzer 1015 18th-19th century American documents associated with the Curtis family, including Revolutionary-era material and early trade records Very Rare […]
9 events,Weschler’s – Gallery Auction
Friday, June 12 at 10am www.weschlers.com 515 Dover Road, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850 weschlers Raymond Thibesart (French 1874-1968), Bellagio, Oil on canvas, $2,000-4,000 Wedgwood Theodore Roosevelt State Service Dinner Plate, Circa 1902, $1,000-2,000 Albert R. Nemethy, Jr. (American 1952-2024), Steamboat 'New Yorker', Oil on canvas, $800-1,200 Tiffany & Co. Platinum Solitaire Diamond Ring, 2.41 […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY May 29 & June 12 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN EVERY SUNDAY 9-4 leone
9 events,Flying Pig Antiques – The Tailgate
June 13 9 AM SHARP! 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 flying_pig_tailgate Call Ian McKelvey 860-781-0081 or Kris Casucci 508-341-6870 2026 dates April 18, May 23, June 13, July 25, August 29, September 19, October 17, November 21 at Flying Pig Antiques 867 Rt 12, Westmoreland, NH 03467 4 Elm Farm • 760 Shenipsit Lake […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: June 13 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornellSarasota – Monumental Two-Day Fine Art, Tiffany, Sterling Silver & Antiques Auction
June 13th & 14th Starting at 11am EDT Bid.SarasotaEstateAuction.com sarasota Over 1,700 Lots to Offer! Featuring a stunning Theodore Rousseau Oil on Canvas Luminist Scene, Dietz Edzard Artworks, an Exhibited Cleve Gray Pontevedra Florida Painting, and a Hamilton Hamilton Impressionist Landscape. Other notable artists include Sonia Delaunay, Suzanne Eisendieck, H. Claude Pissarro, Robert Rauschenberg, Wilson […]
9 events,ACES – Spring Gallery Auction
Sunday, June 14 12:00 PM EST Stamford, CT ACES.NET aces View the Catalog at ACES.NET Online, Phone, & Absentee Bidding Available [email protected] I (475) 500-7118 Wallace 'Grand Baroque' Sterling Flatware $7,000-10,000 American Empire, NY Marble Top Table $800-1,200 Art Deco Style'Whippet' Carved Mahogany Centre Table $2,000-4,000 Louis Michel Eilshemius (American, 1864-1941) Oil on Board | […]Burchard Galleries – Vintage Estate Antiques, MCM, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction
Sunday June 14, 2026 @ 12 PM 2528 3th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL www.BurchardGalleries.com burchard LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION with Phone and Absentee Bidding Previews: 6/12 l-6pm, 6/13 1 lam-4pm, 6/14 10am - All Day • Watch for upcoming Gallery Tour Videos www.BurchardGalleries.com 1001) Eduoard Drouot La Vestale Bronze Bronzes Galore and Marquetry Furnishings […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
4 events,Hayloft Auctions – AuctionHakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature ExhibitionThe Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
5 events,Heritage Auctions – Ethnographic Art: American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal Signature Auction
June 17 HA.com/8252 heritage_ethnographic_art View All Lots & Bid at HA.com/8252 Inquiries: Delia Sullivan 214.409.1343 I [email protected] A Magnificent Alaskan Eskimo Belt Denise Wallace (Chugach/Sugpiaq) (detail) Estimate: $75,000 - $100,000 Dustin Johnston #18229. BP 25%; see HA.com 95881University Archives – Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs
June 17th at 10am EDT www.universityarchives.com 203-454-0111 BIDDING IS NOW OPEN Lot 280: Bruce Lee ALS Re: Yin & Yang Lot 406: Albert Einstein Signed Photo Lot 49: JFK & LBJ Signed Photo, Aug. 1963 Lot 184: Borzya Pallasite Meteorite (1 of 6)
4 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
3 events,Hakes – Anti-Slavery to Civil Rights & Beyond AuctionBerkshire Botanical Garden – Grounded in Nature ExhibitionThe Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
4 events,Heritage Auctions – Americana & Political Signature Auction
June 23 HA.com/6329 heritage_americana The Donald Ackerman Collection of Lincolniana View All Lots and Bid at HA.com/6329 Abraham Lincoln: 1860 “Wide Awake’ Parade Lantern. Stephen A. Douglas: Unique c. 1860 George Clark Ambrotype Badge. George B. McClellan: Large 1864 Campaign Broadside. Abraham Lincoln: 1860 “Wide Awakes" Parade Banner Inquiries: Ray Farina I 214.409.1135 I [email protected] […]
2 events,Everard Auctions & Appraisals – June Southern Estates and Collections
June 24th, 25th, and 26th at 10am EST 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404 Everard.com everard Frederick Judd Waugh (American, 1861-1940), Midday, Oil on Canvas, 24% in. x 30% in., $4,000-8,000 Over 1,000 lots for preview/pre-bidding starting June 4th on Everard.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, lnvaluable.com, Bidsquare.com Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973), Visage (Face), Madoura Ceramic Pitcher, $6,000-8,000 Tommi […]
3 events,Soulis Auctions – 28th Annual Spring Auction
Saturday June 27 & Sunday June 28 Lone Jack/Kansas City, Missouri SoulisAuctions.com soulis Adolph Dehn Paintings Prints and Works on Paper A Collection of Japanese Woodblocks Documenting the Opening of Japan to the West 1850s Jeff Koons 'Balloon Dog' Metallic Porcelain Multiple Chen Yin-Hui (Taiwanese 1931-2024) Important Oil 1968 Birger Sandzen 'The Great Pike's Peak' […]Brimfield Antique Shows – Vintage Market In The Mountains Traveling Show
June 27-28, 2026 Wayside Inn, Bethlehem, NH www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN THE MOUTAINS TRAVELING SHOW June 27-28, 2026 Wayside Inn, Bethlehem, NH BRIMFIELD NORTH! NEW HAMPSHIRE’S LARGEST ANTIQUE FLEA MARKET Memorial Day Weekends: May 23-24 · October 3-4 BRIMFIELD ANTIQUE […]
4 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
1 event,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
2 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk