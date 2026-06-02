Russian Silver Reigns In WAG’s May Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — Thanks to a large consignment out of an apartment on Fifth Avenue in New York City, Russian silver dominated the top highlights in World Auction Gallery’s Important Premier Fine Art & Antiques Auction on May 20. As office assistant Leyla Sefket noted, the event was “overall a very successful auction with approximately 300 exceptional lots” and a sell-through rate of 95 percent.

Highlighting the Russian collection was an enameled and jeweled 84 silver kovsh with a bird motif. Cataloged as large, the 13-inch-long kovsh had geometric enamel details in shades of blue, green, red, yellow and white, and it featured several round red cabochon jewels along the length of its handle with others on either side. In excellent condition, the piece was scooped up for $17,500, just exceeding its $16,000 high estimate.

Regarding the large Fifth Avenue collection, World Auction Gallery’s owner, Ben Nejat, expressed, “We were very pleased with the performance of this collection and are happy that these items will all be going to a new home.”

Other notable 84 silver kovshes from the collection included an elaborate figural swan example, wherein the bent neck was colored with enamel scales, and the tail had scrolling floral feather details. A folky double-headed imperial eagle with a green jewel at its core was centered on the side of the kovsh’s body, among vines and a scalloped border with additional cabochons. This piece nearly doubled the weight of the leading example, though it closed at $10,200.

At $9,600, finishing just under its $10,000 high estimate, was a fully marked kovsh with carnelian agate. Though its silver was tarnished due to age, the catalog described this kovsh as exceptional and in excellent condition. With less enamel coverage than the two leading examples, this piece had decorative cartouches with scrolling sprays centering a flower on the handle, beneath the handle on the interior and exterior and another on the front exterior. A jeweled swag border draped the rim, and it had a pinecone finial above the front cartouche.

The Fifth Avenue consignment included other Russian forms, such as a pair of plique-à-jour enameled vases in 88 silver. Fully marked, these vases had allover rose designs with red and pink flowers, leafy green vines and small blue berry accents. The pair was taken to $11,400, the second-best result in the auction.

Another pair of vases, each depicting royals among flowers in an Art Nouveau style, brought $7,800. The 84 silver vases were elaborately detailed with floral motifs and each had a king and queen on opposite sides. The king, draped in a teal robe, stood with one arm bent toward his waist and the other behind him. Like the vase’s body, his shirt was similarly decorated with flowers. On the vase’s opposing side, the queen stood with outstretched arms, each hand holding on to the scrolling flower stems. Each of the double handles was enameled with large flowers and scrolling vines.

The Art Nouveau fashion was further represented by a silver gilt and plique-à-jour footed goblet. With decorations of flowers and leaves, the vessel was apparently unsigned though it was probably by Gustav Gaudernack (Norwegian, 1865-1914) for David-Andersen, Denmark. This example, however, came from a home in Long Island, N.Y., and was bid to $9,000.

Paintings from collections across New York found favor with bidders, and the category was led by an oil on board by Abraham Manievich. The 1920 work, depicting a Parisian street scene, was signed to the lower left and inscribed on the reverse. It hung in its original frame and was won at $7,800, nearly doubling its high estimate. LeRoy Neiman’s impressionistic 1960 painting “The Polo Player” also galloped to $7,800. The oil on board was signed and dated to the lower left and was housed in its original frame bearing an engraved nameplate.

A surprise in the category was the $2,812 result for Henry Gasser’s watercolor “The Yellow House.” Probably circa 1940s, the signed winter scene was in its original frame, matted under glass, and far bested its $800 high estimate. Affixed to the rear of the work, beneath the title and artist inscription, was a paper “About The Artist” sheet. This work came from the same Fifth Avenue estate as many of the top Russian silver highlights.

That collection also consigned an Arete cabinet from Dolce&Gabbana Casa. The large, two-door cabinet had allover leopard print, including throughout the interior — covering the shelves and all sides — and wrapping around the removable legs. The heavy cabinet had some scuffs from moving and use, but it still finished just beneath its high estimate at $5,525.

Another decorative piece from the Fifth Avenue collection was an antique Meissen porcelain clock. The figural clock featured a female figure draped in a floral shawl leaning against the clock case with a white dog jumping up on her side and a cherub atop the pediment. Though the clock face was in questionable condition with some numbers missing or chipped, the Nineteenth Century piece was taken to $2,600.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.worldauctiongallery.com or 516-307-8180.