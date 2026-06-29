Washington Bust Tops Jeffrey S. Evans - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 lockwoodmathewsmansion.com lockwood_mathews_mansion CELEBRATING AMERICA'S 250th NEW EXHIBIT ♦ JUNE 11-OCT. 3, 2026 LOCKWOODMATHEWSMANSION.COM Portrait, Courtesy of Norwalk Historical Society
Upcoming Events35 events found.
Events
Calendar of EventsM MondayT TuesdayW WednesdayT ThursdayF FridayS SaturdayS Sunday
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionMidwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 23rd & 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. […]
4 events,Sterling Auctions – Antique Auction
Tuesday, June 30 6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd, Sterling, MA sterling Preview 5-6:30pm First Church Hall, 6 Meeting House Hill Rd., Sterling, MA Antiques and Collectables […]Midwest Auctioneers & Reality, Inc. – Quality Antiques – Collectibles – Fine Furnishings Auction
June 30th 5315 Meeker Rd. Greenville, OHIO 45331 www.Midwest-Auctioneers.com midwest Session 1 INTERNET BIDDING ENDS: TUESDAY, JUNE 23rd @ 2:00 PM Over 500 Lots! John Deere Gator; Pore. Indian dolls/toys; […]
5 events,Antique American Clocks
Sealed bid auction ends July 31 250 antique clocks Delivery to the eastern half of the US AntiqueAmericanClocks.com/bee antique_american_clocksHayloft Auctions – Online Auction
Online Bidding Ends On July 13th Exclusively on hayloftauctions.com @HAYLOFTAUCTIONS hayloftWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection AuctionWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection AuctionWilliam Smith – Folk & Form: 20th Century Art and Design Featuring the Warren Kimble Collection Auction
Wednesday, July 1st at 10:00am wsmithauction.com Plainfield, NH wm_smith Preview Monday, May 25th and Tuesday, May 26th from 10:00am to 4:00pm 19th C. Weathervane Maritime Gouaches Exceptional Sterling Collections Frank […]Auction Attic/Devin Moisan – Summer Attic Auction
First lot closes: SUNDAY, JULY 12th @ 10:00 AM ET MoisanAuctions.com 75 Railroad Ave. Epping, NH 03042 moisan Hosted at: HiBid.com Preview: Friday & Saturday, July 10th & 11th 10:00 […]
6 events,John McInnis LLC – The Estate of Martin Rouse Sputnik Furniture Collection
THURSDAY, JULY 2 at 1pm 76 MAIN ST. - AMESBURY, MA mcinnisauctions.com mcinnis ESTATE COLLECTION MID-CENTURY MODERN FURNITURE 200 Lots of Furniture to Be Sold Estate Collection Online Auction At […]RR Auction – Spirit Of 1776 Auction
Closing July 8th www.RRAuction.com rr_auction SELLING THE RARE AND REMARKABLE SINCE 1976 SEVENTY-SIX LOTS. THE 250TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE UNITED STATES, IN THE WORDS OF THE PEOPLE WHO LIVED IT. […]
9 events,The Tiverton 4 Corners 4th of July Antiques Show & Sale
SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2026 10am - 3pm 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI www.goosefareantiques.com goosefare_tiverton On The Grounds Of The Meeting House 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI Over 30 Dealers From […]Synesael Davies Auctions – Live In-Person & Live Online Antique Auction
SATURDAY JULY 4th 10:00 AM 8493 N STATE ROAD 39 ROSSVILLE, IN 46065 www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2953/synesael-davies-auctions/ synesael_davies In celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States, Synesael Davies Auctions is honored […]Stormville Airport – Antique Show & Flea Market
JULY 4 8am-4pm 428 Rt. 216, Stormville, NY www.stormvilleairportfleamarkets.com stormville_airport SPRINGTIME IN THE COUNTRY Free Admission & Parking ~ No Pets 8am-4pm ~ Rain or Shine ~ Over 400 Exhibitors […]
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
7 events,Alameda Point Antiques Faire
1st Sunday Of Every Month AlamedaPointAntiquesFaire.com michaans_alameda_point_faire Calling All Treasure Hunters! Michaan’s Auctions Presents Alameda point ANTIQUES FAIRS SHOW HOURS & ADMISSION: 6 am to 7:30 am $20 7:30 am […]Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
6 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHayloft Auctions – Online AuctionAuction Attic/Devin Moisan – Summer Attic AuctionRR Auction – Spirit Of 1776 AuctionNew Hartford Lions Giant Flea Market
Sat. June 6, 2026 8AM - 3PM RAIN OR SHINE 580 West Hill Road Brodie Park, New Hartford CT Adult Admission: $3 Early buying 6:3 0-8am: $10 Free parking; no […]
12 events,New England Auctions – July Americana & Shaker
Wednesday, July 8th , 2026 - 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_englandNew England Auctions – July Gameboards & Americana
Thursday July 9th, 2026 - 10am est 14 Business Park Drive, Suite 5 Branford, CT 06405 www.newenglandauctions.com 475.234.5120 new_england Collection of Bruce and Doranna Wendel with Selected Additions THURSDAY JULY […]Antiques At Wintergarden Farm
July 8th to July 13th OPEN DAILY :00 AM-5:00PM antiquesatwintergardenfarm.com 59 Stafford Rd. Monson, Mass. wintergarden Sept. 3rd to Sept. 7th OPEN DAILY 9:00 AM-5:00PM (413) 539-1472 359 Stafford Rd., […]Kodner – Estate Jewelry, Fine Art and Home Decor
Wednesday July 8, 2026 at 1 pm 45 S. Federal Highway, Dania Beach, Florida 33004 www.Kodner.com kodner Erte (Roman de Tirtoff, Russian (1892-1990) "Globe" Rare Bronze Sculpture Kodner Galleries 45 […]Walnut Hill Auctions – Gallery Grand Opening Auction
JULY 8, 2026 Bid.WalnutHillAuctions.com 7962 General Puller Hwy Suite 604 Topping, VA 25169 walnut_hill Preview July 7 Carolyn Extine, VAAL #4877 757-846-8620 7962 General Puller Hwy Suite 604 Topping, VA […]Sandwich Auction – Discovery Online Auction
July 8th 9:30am sandwichauction.com sandwich Sporting Art, Paintings, Folk Art, Asian Art, Ceramics, and much much more online-only with live internet, phone and absentee bidding sandwichauction.comBodnar’s Auction Sales – Icons of Sound
JULY 8 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar Vintage Guitars, Amps, Brass, Cornets, Jazz & Autographs! A century of Vintage Music Treasures! This sale will feature 2 single-owner collections […]
8 events,SJD Auctions – Online Auction
Thurs, July 9th at 7:30pm 35 Mechanic St, Amenia, NY 12501 sjd-auctions.liveauctioneers.com sjd Featuring: Gorham Sterling Silver Flatware, 1864 Trenton Civil War Rifle-Musket, Italian Bitossi Blu Rimini Planter, Tessellated Bone […]Bodnar’s Auction Sales – The History Of Shelley Cups & Saucers!
JULY 9 — ONLINE ONLY AT 11:00AM www.bodnarsauction.com bodnar The History Of Shelley Cups & Saucers! The Silverman Collection featured in the book "Shelley Tea Ware Patterns" JULY 9 […]Scott Antique Markets – Atlanta
scott_antique_markets Antiques, Interiors, and More! 2ND WEEKEND of Every Month in Atlanta! 3,500 Booths! Atlanta Expo Centers 2026 Shows Atlanta, GA 3,500 Exhibit Booths JUL 9 - 12 AUG 6 […]
12 events,Merrils Auction Gallery – Historical Americana & Decorative Arts
Friday, July 10, 2026 137 James Brown Drive, Williston, Vermont www.merrillsauction.com merrill 18k, Diamond, & 10.5 CT Green Catseye Ring US LSS Bronze Cannon Colt Frontier Six Shooter Revolver Tiffany […]East Hampton Antiques & Design Show
July 10-12, 2026 10 James Lane, East Hampton, NY EastHamptonAntiquesShow.com east_hampton Honorary Chair Tom Scheerer requests your company at the EAST HAMPTON ANTIQUES & DESIGN SHOW to benefit the EAST […]JMW Auction Gallery – Multi-Estates Online Auction
Friday, July 10th, 4pm ET 1094 Morton Blvd, Kingston, NY 12401 www.jmwauction.com jmw Online & Absentee Bids Only• Preview Thurs. July 9th, 12-6pm Selling the last artwork from the Hudson, […]Douglas – Antique Estate Auction
Friday July 10 at 6pm www.DouglasAuctioneers.com Route 5, South Deerfield, MA 01373 douglas Fine Art: Paintings: Andre M31·chand, Rich31·d Dey De Ripcowski, R. Morin, May-Pop, Chinese portrait, Pith paintings and […]Leone’s Auction Gallery
ESTATE AUCTIONS EVERY OTHER FRIDAY July 10 2 Wedgewood Dr, Jewett City, CT 860-376-3935 • 860-642-6248 www.leoneauctioneers.com FLEA MARKET Eastern CT’s Largest Indoor/Outdoor Flea Market College Mart Flea Market OPEN […]Connecticut River Book Auction
JULY 10th at 6 pm 949 Main Street, South Glastonbury, CT 06073 www.ctriverbookauction.com ct_river_book will hold a LIVE and IN-PERSON BOOK AUCTION on JULY 10th 2026 at the South Congregational […]
13 events,Stevens Auction Company – Red White & Bid Auction
SATURDAY, JULY 11TH 11:OOAM CST 129 E. COMMERCE ST., ABERDEEN, MS www.StevensAuction.com stevens JOIN US AS WE CELEBRATE THE 250™ ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICA AT THE RED WHITE & BID AUCTION […]Charles Street Auction – Discovery Timed Online Auction
SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026 at 11am 2 Charles Street, Sandwich, MA 02563 charles_street Register and bid early Online bidding through liveauctioneers.com only Collection of ephemera, antique advertising cards, trade cards, […]DownEast Auctions – America 250, Coin & Currency Auction
SAT. JULY 11th @ 10am 328 E. Main St. (U.S. Rte. 1) Searsport, Maine 04974 down_east Previews Fri. 2-6pm & Sat. 9am; Other times by appt Selling hundreds of fresh […]McMurray – Medicines, Pills, Tins, Apothecary/Drugstore and Advertising Auction #86
CLOSING DATE: SAT. JULY 11th at 10pm est www.mcmurrayauctions.com mcmurray Presents our absentee mail/phone bid CATALOGED AUCTION #86 of Patent Medicines, Pills, Tins, Apothecary/Drugstore and Advertising items. CLOSING DATE: SAT. […]Cornell – Auctions, Objects & Trade
LIVE AUCTION: July 11 BELLPORT, NEW YORK 631-289-9505 cornell
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
8 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
4 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change ExhibitionHayloft Auctions – Online AuctionAntiques At Wintergarden Farm
4 events,Morphy Auctions – Automobilia, Petroliana, Soda & Advertising Auction
July 15 & 16, 2026 2000 N. Reading Rd, Denver, PA 17517 Morphyauctions.com morphy NOW ACCEPTING CONSIGNMENTS FOR UPCOMING AUCTIONS: OCTOBER 1, 2 & 3 - (Consignment Deadline: July 10th) […]N.E. Motel Antique Shows at Brimfield
DATE CHANGE July 15-19 & September 9-13 (Wed-Sun) Opens Wednesday at 6 am www.antiques-brimfield.com 30 Palmer Road, Route 20 Brimfield, MA ne_motel 3 Dealer Pavilions! Over 400 Booths 30 Palmer […]
5 events,May’s Antique Market At Brimfield
July 16, 17, 18 www.maysbrimfield.com Brimfield, MA mays_antique_market "One of the longest running Antique Shows in Brimfield, MA" Brimfield Dates 2026 July 16,17,18 Sept 10,11,12 Admission Opening Day Only - […]
5 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
4 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
3 events,Eldred’s – The Collection Of Nancy & Larry Dickson
Part Of Americana Week July 21-24 Cape Cod eldreds.com Eldred's (½H) 6-19-26 d AN EXTRAORDINARY GROUP OF PAINTINGS, RARE FURNITURE, MARINE ART AND AMERICANA Queen Anne Dressing Table, Area o/Wethersjield, […]
4 events,Brimfield Antique Shows – Brimfield Adirondack
July 24-26 North Hudson, NY www.brimfieldlive.com Brimfield Show America’s Most Exciting Antiques & Vintage Events & Auctions! 2026 SCHEDULE OF SHOWS VINTAGE MARKET IN THE MOUTAINS TRAVELING SHOW June 27-28, […]
4 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
4 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk
2 events,The Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum – Revolutionary Roots: Generations Of Change Exhibition
3 events,Litchfield – Art, Antiques & Design
July 29 | Art, Antiques & Design August 28 & 29 | Annual Estates Tag Sale September 30 | Jewelry & Luxury Now Accepting Consignments www.LitchfieldCountyAuctions.com litchfield
3 events,Amelia Jeffers – The Ohio Valley Auction
July 30 ameliajeffers.com 2690 Stratford Road, Delaware, OH 43015 amelia_jeffers A lifetime of collecting deserves more than a transaction. When you are ready to let it go, it should be […]
2 events,
OPEN SATURDAYS APRIL-NOVEMBER 7:30 am - 2:30 pm • Rt. 6 & 64 Woodbury, CT Like and follow us on Facebook / Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market Free admission and […]
2 events,Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market Every Sunday
New Milford, CT Every Sunday • www.etflea.com We're Open April - December elephants_trunk