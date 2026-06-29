 Washington Bust Tops Jeffrey S. Evans - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

29 Jun 2026 / 0 Comment

Washington Bust Tops Jeffrey S. Evans

Published: June 29, 2026

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MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — Literally headlining Jeffrey S. Evans’ Premier Americana auction that ran June 25-27 was a carved marble bust of George Washington executed by Italian sculptor Carmelo Fontana in the Neoclassical style. Selling on the third day of the auction, the bust easily outperformed its $10/20,000 estimate to attain $75,000, including buyer’s premium, and sold to an online buyer. In the sculpture, Washington was draped in a Romanesque toga, likely emulating similar busts by Jean Antoine Houdon. A later issue will include more highlights from the auction.



   
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